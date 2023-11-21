AFW2- JBA C.A.R.E. Event 2023

MSgt (ret) Nalani Quintello performs with Rock to Recovery during Day of Healing for the 2023 Joint Base Andrews Northeast CARE Event. In honor of Warrior Care Month, AFW2 integrated a Day of Healing where wounded warriors, and their caregivers, showcased their creativity and talents through musical and theatrical performances and an artwork display.

