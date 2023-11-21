Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2- JBA C.A.R.E. Event 2023

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    MSgt (ret) Nalani Quintello performs with Rock to Recovery during Day of Healing for the 2023 Joint Base Andrews Northeast CARE Event. In honor of Warrior Care Month, AFW2 integrated a Day of Healing where wounded warriors, and their caregivers, showcased their creativity and talents through musical and theatrical performances and an artwork display.

    This work, AFW2- JBA C.A.R.E. Event 2023, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency
    Warrior Care Month
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior
    Care Beyond Duty

