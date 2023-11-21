SCC 78 Graduation Photo

PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII (Nov. 27, 2023) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, third from right, and staff pose for a photo with the graduating class of Submarine Command Course 78 at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 29, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

