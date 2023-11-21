Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCC 78 Graduation Photo

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII (Nov. 27, 2023) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, third from right, and staff pose for a photo with the graduating class of Submarine Command Course 78 at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 29, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 14:09
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    COMSUBPAC

