    F-16 Arrives at FRCSW

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Janina Lamoglia 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    An F-16 awaits to be unveiled and serviced at FRCSW.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 14:25
    Photo ID: 8141004
    VIRIN: 231128-D-MC995-9508
    Resolution: 3021x2735
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Arrives at FRCSW, by Janina Lamoglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A New Flight: The F-16 Arrival at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    FRCSW

