Robert L. Perkins, 1st MSC Command Executive Officer

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- The 1st Mission Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, is pleased to announce the temporary appointment of Robert L. Perkins as the Command Executive Officer until Julio Aponte returns from the 210th Regional Support Group mobilization.

