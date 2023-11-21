Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robert L. Perkins, 1st MSC Command Executive Officer

    Robert L. Perkins, 1st MSC Command Executive Officer

    PUERTO RICO

    11.27.0463

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos Muniz 

    1st Mission Support Command

    FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- The 1st Mission Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, is pleased to announce the temporary appointment of Robert L. Perkins as the Command Executive Officer until Julio Aponte returns from the 210th Regional Support Group mobilization.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.0463
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 13:38
    Photo ID: 8139519
    VIRIN: 631126-A-VK509-8795
    Resolution: 6698x3768
    Size: 13.36 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robert L. Perkins, 1st MSC Command Executive Officer, by SSG Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Robert L. Perkins, 1st MSC Command Executive Officer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stMSC #ArmyReserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT