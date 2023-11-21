U.S. Army Senior NCOs from 10th AADMC HHB, 52D ADA BDE, 5-7 ADA, 5-4 ADA, and 1-57 ADAR attended an LPD Nov. 20-21 in Sembach, Germany. The LPD focused on: How to Affect Change in an Organization / Develop an Organization Level Vision, combined with a briefing from SGM Jason H. Murray, the Sergeant Major Branch Chief from the Sergeants Major Management Division (SMMD). (U.S. Army provided by Master Sgt. John O' Connor)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 07:51
|Photo ID:
|8139002
|VIRIN:
|231120-A-JK865-8577
|Resolution:
|3657x1677
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC Senior NCO LPD: How to Affect Change in an Organization, by SPC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
