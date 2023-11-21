Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Senior NCO LPD: How to Affect Change in an Organization

    RP, GERMANY

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Senior NCOs from 10th AADMC HHB, 52D ADA BDE, 5-7 ADA, 5-4 ADA, and 1-57 ADAR attended an LPD Nov. 20-21 in Sembach, Germany. The LPD focused on: How to Affect Change in an Organization / Develop an Organization Level Vision, combined with a briefing from SGM Jason H. Murray, the Sergeant Major Branch Chief from the Sergeants Major Management Division (SMMD). (U.S. Army provided by Master Sgt. John O' Connor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

