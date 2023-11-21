Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Directorate of Public Works, USAG-O, gives to their Local Nationals awards for their hard work to recover the Station after a Tropical Storm.

    The Directorate of Public Works, USAG-O, gives to their Local Nationals awards for their hard work to recover the Station after a Tropical Storm.

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The Directorate of Public Works, US Army Garrison Okinawa, gives to their Local Nationals awards for their hard work to recover the Station after a Tropical Storm.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.26.2023 21:48
    Photo ID: 8138651
    VIRIN: 080923-A-VF108-2345
    Resolution: 3442x1206
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Directorate of Public Works, USAG-O, gives to their Local Nationals awards for their hard work to recover the Station after a Tropical Storm., by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPW
    Directorate of Public Works
    Torii Station
    US Army Garrison Okinawa
    USAGO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT