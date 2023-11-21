The Directorate of Public Works, US Army Garrison Okinawa, gives to their Local Nationals awards for their hard work to recover the Station after a Tropical Storm.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2023 21:48
|Photo ID:
|8138651
|VIRIN:
|080923-A-VF108-2345
|Resolution:
|3442x1206
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Directorate of Public Works, USAG-O, gives to their Local Nationals awards for their hard work to recover the Station after a Tropical Storm., by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT