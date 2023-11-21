Blackhawks Soldiers Train on Unmanned Aerial Systems

Spc. Axel Victoria, of San Jose, California, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, prepares to launch an AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven unmanned aerial system (UAS) at Jaworze, Poland on November 22, 2023. Raven UAS are used to provide day or night aerial intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

