    Blackshawks Soldiers Training on Unmanned Aerial Systems

    JAWORZE, POLAND

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    An AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven unmanned aerial system (UAS) team assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct training at Jaworze, Poland on November 22, 2023. Ravens UAS are used to provide day or night aerial intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    This work, Blackshawks Soldiers Training on Unmanned Aerial Systems, by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldiers
    1stArmoredDivision
    RockoftheMarne

