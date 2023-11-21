Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Hayes Proposes New Concept for Tactical Radio Intelligence (1 DEC 1943)

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Col. Harold G. Hayes as signal intelligence officer for Allied Forces Headquarters, 1943

    Col. Hayes Proposes Concept for Tactical Radio Intelligence (1 DEC 1943)

    World War II
    Signal Intelligence Service
    US Signal Corps
    COL Harold G. Hayes
    radio intelligence

