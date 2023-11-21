Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Physicians Present on Global Health Engagement and Importance of Overseas Medical Research Laboratories at Joint Medical Conference

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Michael Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Nov. 08, 2023) Maj. Edgie-Mark Co, an internal medicine specialist from U.S. Army Medical Directorate - Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences in Bangkok, Thailand, discusses work done by the directorate during a joint presentation with representatives from the Naval Medical Research & Development (NMR&D) enterprise’s overseas labs. The NMR&D enterprise, led by Naval Medical Research Command, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mike Wilson/Released)

