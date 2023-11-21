Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behavioral barriers aim to stop invasive fish in Sandusky River

    FREMONT, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with partners from the Ohio Department of Natural Resource, the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, held a public information session to discuss potential methods on how to stop the invasive fish species, grass carp, from spawning in the Sandusky River, Fremont, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 10:43
    Photo ID: 8137889
    VIRIN: 231113-A-VR700-1016
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: FREMONT, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USACE
    Fremont
    Buffalo District
    Invasive
    Grass Carp

