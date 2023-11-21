Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers square off in YPG Turkey Bowl flag football game

    Soldiers square off in YPG Turkey Bowl flag football game

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by James Gilbert 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma Proving Ground is the home to two of the Army’s elite airborne entities, and they once again faced off against each other for a little bit of gridiron fun on the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in what was dubbed as the 2nd Annual Turkey Bowl. The flag football game pitted the Military Freefall School, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Special Warfare Training Group, who were looking to avenge a loss in last year’s game, against the Airborne Test Force (ATF), one of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) premier developmental airdrop test facilities. ATF won by a score of 79 to 28, despite the freefall school’s best effort.

    YPG Commander Col. John Nelson, who had the honor of presenting ATF with the coveted Turkey Bowl trophy, stated afterwards that, “It was good to see the families out here and the competition between the two organizations, but also understanding that we are all still one YPG team, having a good time before the holidays.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 22:54
    Photo ID: 8137211
    VIRIN: 231122-O-PB483-1190
    Resolution: 4048x2696
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers square off in YPG Turkey Bowl flag football game, by James Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers square off in YPG Turkey Bowl flag football game

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT