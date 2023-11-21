Soldiers square off in YPG Turkey Bowl flag football game

Yuma Proving Ground is the home to two of the Army’s elite airborne entities, and they once again faced off against each other for a little bit of gridiron fun on the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in what was dubbed as the 2nd Annual Turkey Bowl. The flag football game pitted the Military Freefall School, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Special Warfare Training Group, who were looking to avenge a loss in last year’s game, against the Airborne Test Force (ATF), one of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) premier developmental airdrop test facilities. ATF won by a score of 79 to 28, despite the freefall school’s best effort.



YPG Commander Col. John Nelson, who had the honor of presenting ATF with the coveted Turkey Bowl trophy, stated afterwards that, “It was good to see the families out here and the competition between the two organizations, but also understanding that we are all still one YPG team, having a good time before the holidays.”

