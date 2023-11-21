Act of Kindness Just in Time for the Holidays

Sailors, assigned to Naval Base Point Loma, pose for a photo with pallets of coffee donated by Holy Joe's Cafe'. The 22 pallets of coffee were donated to NBPL's Chaplain's office and distributed among military members at Naval Base Point Loma, Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado, and Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon StephensonPino)

