    Act of Kindness Just in Time for the Holidays

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Sharon StephensonPino 

    Naval Base Point Loma

    Sailors, assigned to Naval Base Point Loma, pose for a photo with pallets of coffee donated by Holy Joe's Cafe'. The 22 pallets of coffee were donated to NBPL's Chaplain's office and distributed among military members at Naval Base Point Loma, Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado, and Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon StephensonPino)

