AFMC’s Bullock named 2023 Presidential Rank Award recipient

Heidi Bullock, Director of Contracting, Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command, was selected as a Meritorious Executive by President Joseph Biden, an achievement bestowed upon less than five percent of career SES members.
