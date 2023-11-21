Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC’s Bullock named 2023 Presidential Rank Award recipient

    AFMC’s Bullock named 2023 Presidential Rank Award recipient

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Zion Dillahunt 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Heidi Bullock, Director of Contracting, Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command, was selected as a Meritorious Executive by President Joseph Biden, an achievement bestowed upon less than five percent of career SES members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 13:25
    Photo ID: 8136461
    VIRIN: 150309-F-AL359-1001
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 307.44 KB
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US
    Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC’s Bullock named 2023 Presidential Rank Award recipient, by Zion Dillahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFMC&rsquo;s Bullock named 2023 Presidential Rank Award recipient

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Contracting
    SES
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT