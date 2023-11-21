Military Police Soldiers tackle Marine Corps’ Combat Fitness Test

Soldiers and Marines with Company C, 701st Military Police Battalion, lift 30-pound ammunition cans over their heads during a Marine Combat Fitness Test Nov. 14 at the Specker track on the corner of Nebraska and Minnesota avenues. (Courtesy photo)

