Soldiers and Marines with Company C, 701st Military Police Battalion, lift 30-pound ammunition cans over their heads during a Marine Combat Fitness Test Nov. 14 at the Specker track on the corner of Nebraska and Minnesota avenues. (Courtesy photo)
Military Police Soldiers tackle Marine Corps' Combat Fitness Test
