Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Police Soldiers tackle Marine Corps’ Combat Fitness Test

    Military Police Soldiers tackle Marine Corps’ Combat Fitness Test

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Marines with Company C, 701st Military Police Battalion, lift 30-pound ammunition cans over their heads during a Marine Combat Fitness Test Nov. 14 at the Specker track on the corner of Nebraska and Minnesota avenues. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 8136134
    VIRIN: 231114-A-FH875-4619
    Resolution: 1101x787
    Size: 347.87 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Soldiers tackle Marine Corps’ Combat Fitness Test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Police Soldiers tackle Marine Corps&rsquo; Combat Fitness Test

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT