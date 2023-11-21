Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33 German, 2 Italian POWs honored during annual wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Meade

    From left to right: Col. Paolo Scimone, Italian Military Attaché; Rear Adm. Axel Ristau, German Military Attaché; Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, Commander of the Joint Task Force – National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington; and Lt. Col. Chaveso Cook, Fort Meade Headquarters Battalion commander render salutes while TAPS plays during a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the German and Italian prisoners of war buried at the Fort Meade post cemetery on November 19, 2023. Fort Meade is the only internment site for foreign prisoners of war in the state of Maryland. (U.S. Army Photo by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

