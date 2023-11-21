NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning

Members of the Music Club Ramstein perform the piece, “I had a Comrade” during a German Day of Mourning ceremony in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Known in Germany as Volkstrauertag, the National Day of Mourning is a silent day. When music or dance events are prohibited in some regions of Germany to honor those who have lost their lives due to war or oppression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

