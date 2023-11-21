Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Music Club Ramstein perform the piece, “I had a Comrade” during a German Day of Mourning ceremony in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Known in Germany as Volkstrauertag, the National Day of Mourning is a silent day. When music or dance events are prohibited in some regions of Germany to honor those who have lost their lives due to war or oppression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 03:40
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning, by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Community
    Team Ramstein
    86th MSG

