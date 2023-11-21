Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United in Strength: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. military aircraft line up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. The exercise showcased the 18th Wing’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Roth)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 23:07
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, United in Strength: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base, by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Airpower
    Elephant Walk
    INDOPACOM

