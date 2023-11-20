Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoN CIO at NCTAMS PAC

    DoN CIO at NCTAMS PAC

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Ensign Sutter Grune 

    Naval Information Forces

    Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer Ms. Jane Rathbun standing with NCTAMS PAC Commanding Officer Michael Salehi in front of the Dan Healy Communications Center in Wahiawa, HI.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 13:47
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US
    NCTAMS PAC

