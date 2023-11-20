Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer Ms. Jane Rathbun standing with NCTAMS PAC Commanding Officer Michael Salehi in front of the Dan Healy Communications Center in Wahiawa, HI.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 13:47
|Photo ID:
|8134354
|VIRIN:
|231106-N-PL464-7828
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoN CIO at NCTAMS PAC, by ENS Sutter Grune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT