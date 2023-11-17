USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Facilitate CPR Certification Class in the Pacific Ocean

231116-N-EE352-1008

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kasey Norman, from Anson, Texas, facilitates a CPR certification class aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023