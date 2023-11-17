Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Weapons System Testing in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)

    231115-N-EE352-1016
    PACIFIC OEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Seth Prize, a native of Keota, Oklahoma, performs routine daily mount movement testing on a close-in weapons system aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen) USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 21:38
    Photo ID: 8132838
    VIRIN: 231115-N-EE352-1016
    Resolution: 3753x2498
    Size: 471.58 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Weapons System Testing in the Pacific Ocean, by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    (DDG 70)
    ANNUALEX
    Fire Controlman
    close-in weapons system
    USS Grace Hopper

