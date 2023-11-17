Gen. Hokanson recognizes New York Army Guard recruiters

General Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. William Bergin in Saratoga Springs, May 10, 2023, as he recognized New York Army National Guard recruiters for their efforts. In 2022, New York was the only state to exceed its recruiting goals for the year. In fiscal 2023, the New York Army National Guard was the best large state for recruiting and the number one state for "strength health' according to Army National Guard statistics. U.S. Army National Guard photo by SSG Matthew Gunther)

