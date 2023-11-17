Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Hokanson recognizes New York Army Guard recruiters

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    General Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. William Bergin in Saratoga Springs, May 10, 2023, as he recognized New York Army National Guard recruiters for their efforts. In 2022, New York was the only state to exceed its recruiting goals for the year. In fiscal 2023, the New York Army National Guard was the best large state for recruiting and the number one state for "strength health' according to Army National Guard statistics. U.S. Army National Guard photo by SSG Matthew Gunther)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 15:40
    Location: SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, US 
    NY Army Guard tops in recruiting for third year

    Army National Guard

    recruiting
    New York Army National Guard
    Chief National Guard Bureau
    NYNG
    General Daniel Hokanson

