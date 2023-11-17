Around and About Fort Drum: Prisoner of War Cemetery

Fort Drum’s Prisoner of War (POW) Cemetery is the resting place of seven Italian and German service members interned at the Pine Camp compound during World War II. The cemetery, located next to Sheepfold Cemetery (formerly LeRaysville Cemetery) on Route 26, also serves as a symbol of peace and reconciliation between once warring nations. Every November, Fort Drum community members participate in two wreath-laying ceremonies at the POW Cemetery – in commemoration of Italy’s Armed Forces Day and National Day of Unit, and Germany’s Remembrance Day. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
