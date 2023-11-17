Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New AI-enabled technology developed by Vanderbilt, 101st Airborne deployed for training of NATO and NATO-partner units in Europe

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.20.2023

    Spc. Austin Dix monitors the spectrum on the Versatile Radio Observation and Direction system.

    This work, New AI-enabled technology developed by Vanderbilt, 101st Airborne deployed for training of NATO and NATO-partner units in Europe, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pathfinder
    JMRC
    7ATC​
    StrongerTogether​
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNATO

