    Check Your Targets

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Voye 

    489th Engineer Battalion

    Spc. Ethan Aubuchon, Spc. Kyverrious White, and Staff Sgt. Eric Steele, walk down range to check their zeroing targets in order to make the appropriate corrections to their weapon sights.

    This work, Check Your Targets, by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Zeroing a weapon
    Individual Weapon
    Training & Combat Readiness

