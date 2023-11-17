Spc. Ethan Aubuchon, Spc. Kyverrious White, and Staff Sgt. Eric Steele, walk down range to check their zeroing targets in order to make the appropriate corrections to their weapon sights.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 23:14
|Photo ID:
|8130525
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-ST659-1132
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Check Your Targets, by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT