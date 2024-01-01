Pacific Partnership 2024-1:Mission Leaders Attend Pacific Games Opening Cermony

Capt. Brian Quin, middle, mission commander for Pacific Partnership 2024-1 (PP24-1), Capt. Jeffrey Feinberg, left, commanding officer of USNS Mercy, and Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Tyreeh Bailey, PP24-1's senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo with Miss Pacific Islands and Miss Solomon Islands at the Pacific Games Opening Ceremony during PP24-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

