Capt. Brian Quin, middle, mission commander for Pacific Partnership 2024-1 (PP24-1), Capt. Jeffrey Feinberg, left, commanding officer of USNS Mercy, and Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Tyreeh Bailey, PP24-1's senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo with Miss Pacific Islands and Miss Solomon Islands at the Pacific Games Opening Ceremony during PP24-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 18:54
|Photo ID:
|8130324
|VIRIN:
|231119-N-YL073-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|842.05 KB
|Location:
|SB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1:Mission Leaders Attend Pacific Games Opening Cermony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT