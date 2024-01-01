Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1:Mission Leaders Attend Pacific Games Opening Cermony

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1:Mission Leaders Attend Pacific Games Opening Cermony

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    11.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Capt. Brian Quin, middle, mission commander for Pacific Partnership 2024-1 (PP24-1), Capt. Jeffrey Feinberg, left, commanding officer of USNS Mercy, and Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Tyreeh Bailey, PP24-1's senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo with Miss Pacific Islands and Miss Solomon Islands at the Pacific Games Opening Ceremony during PP24-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 8130324
    VIRIN: 231119-N-YL073-1001
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 842.05 KB
    Location: SB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1:Mission Leaders Attend Pacific Games Opening Cermony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific partnership
    usns mercy
    pacific games
    pp24-1
    pacific partnership 2024-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT