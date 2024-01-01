Pacific Partnership 2024-1: USNS Mercy Arrives in the Solomon Islands Nov. 18

The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Honiara, Solomon Islands, to support the Pacific Games during Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Nov. 18, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

