SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2023) Perioperative nurses attached to Navy Medical Center San Diego, pose for a group photo during Perioperative Nurses Week 2023. NMCSD San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 19:52
|Photo ID:
|8129427
|VIRIN:
|221117-N-XB470-4001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|34
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCSD celebrates Perioperative Nurses Week, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCSD celebrates Perioperative Nurses Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT