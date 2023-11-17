Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD celebrates Perioperative Nurses Week

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2023) Perioperative nurses attached to Navy Medical Center San Diego, pose for a group photo during Perioperative Nurses Week 2023. NMCSD San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, NMCSD celebrates Perioperative Nurses Week, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

