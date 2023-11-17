USARPAC Commanders Conference; Deterring Conflict in the Pacific

Fort Shafter, HAWAII - U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) senior leaders gathered at Fort Shafter, Hawaii from 8-9 November 2023 for the biannual USARPAC Commanders Conference. The two-day conference included USARPAC Commanders, Command Sergeants Major, and senior leaders from throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

