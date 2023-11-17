Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Communications Squadron Group Photo

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of the 21st Communications Squadron pose outside of their building on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 17, 2023. The mission of the 21st CS is to provide capabilities to enable space, cyber space operations and support across a multi-domain enterprise to achieve U.S. and Allied Warfighter objectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 13:13
    Location: US
    group photo
    communications squadron
    21st cs

