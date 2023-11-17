Lincoln University nursing students Jenny Brock (right) and Brittoni Matchell brief service members and civilians on micronutrition Tuesday in Bldg. 499, as Fort Leonard Wood’s Truman Army Education and Personnel Testing Center hosts a week of events in celebration of American Education Week, which concludes Friday.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8127997
|VIRIN:
|231114-A-SZ333-1065
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood celebrates American Education Week with several events, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
