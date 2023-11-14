Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welldeck Operations

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Ensign Kyle Clement 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC 87) assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 makes its approach into the well-deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) during well-deck operations.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welldeck Operations, by ENS Kyle Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

