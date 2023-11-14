U.S. Marines with Meteorology and Oceanography section of 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a photo at Alamosa Elementary School, Oceanside, California, Nov. 15, 2023. The Marines with the battalion spent time with the local school to bolster their relationship with the local community and share their knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 19:43 Photo ID: 8127342 VIRIN: 231114-M-NB769-1087 Resolution: 6624x3834 Size: 12.14 MB Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Teach Meteorology to 5th Graders, by LCpl Ricardo Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.