Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Teach Meteorology to 5th Graders

    Marines Teach Meteorology to 5th Graders

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with Meteorology and Oceanography section of 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a photo at Alamosa Elementary School, Oceanside, California, Nov. 15, 2023. The Marines with the battalion spent time with the local school to bolster their relationship with the local community and share their knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 19:43
    Photo ID: 8127342
    VIRIN: 231114-M-NB769-1087
    Resolution: 6624x3834
    Size: 12.14 MB
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Teach Meteorology to 5th Graders, by LCpl Ricardo Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    Balikatan
    13th MEU
    CLB 13
    Philippine Navy and Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT