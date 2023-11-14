U.S. Marines with Meteorology and Oceanography section of 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a photo at Alamosa Elementary School, Oceanside, California, Nov. 15, 2023. The Marines with the battalion spent time with the local school to bolster their relationship with the local community and share their knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 19:43
|Photo ID:
|8127342
|VIRIN:
|231114-M-NB769-1087
|Resolution:
|6624x3834
|Size:
|12.14 MB
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Teach Meteorology to 5th Graders, by LCpl Ricardo Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT