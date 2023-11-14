FRC WESTPAC sees first V-22 delivery by NIPPI

Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRC WESTPAC) received the first V-22 Osprey delivery from Japanese industrial partner, NIPPI Corporation, Sep. 19, since the aircraft was inducted by the company last year.
NIPPI Corporation joined Subaru Corporation on FRC WESTPAC’s V-22 maintenance contract in 2021. They received their first induction in February 2022, following nine months of preparation to their facility.
Brian Spradling, FRC WESTPAC V-22 Integrated Product Team Lead, called the sale a major milestone.
“Now we have two contractors that have given quality aircraft back to the fight,” he said, “It’s a great enhancement to what we can provide to the fleet.”
