Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRC WESTPAC sees first V-22 delivery by NIPPI

    FRC WESTPAC sees first V-22 delivery by NIPPI

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRC WESTPAC) received the first V-22 Osprey delivery from Japanese industrial partner, NIPPI Corporation, Sep. 19, since the aircraft was inducted by the company last year.

    NIPPI Corporation joined Subaru Corporation on FRC WESTPAC’s V-22 maintenance contract in 2021. They received their first induction in February 2022, following nine months of preparation to their facility.

    Brian Spradling, FRC WESTPAC V-22 Integrated Product Team Lead, called the sale a major milestone.

    “Now we have two contractors that have given quality aircraft back to the fight,” he said, “It’s a great enhancement to what we can provide to the fleet.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 17:58
    Photo ID: 8127295
    VIRIN: 230920-D-ZO853-8826
    Resolution: 6740x4493
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRC WESTPAC sees first V-22 delivery by NIPPI, by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    osprey
    v22
    maintenance
    aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT