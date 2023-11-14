Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great American Smokeout: Your day to quit smoking, vaping

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Douglas Holl 

    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

    Every year service members and civilians around the country take advantage of the Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society, to transition to a smokefree lifestyle. Service members tend to engage in smoking and vaping at higher rates than civilians. GASo supports the Department of Defense Tobacco-Free Living policy – adopting a lifestyle that avoids using all tobacco product types and living free from second-hand smoke exposure. (Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen graphic illustration by Steven Basso)

