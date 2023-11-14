Every year service members and civilians around the country take advantage of the Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society, to transition to a smokefree lifestyle. Service members tend to engage in smoking and vaping at higher rates than civilians. GASo supports the Department of Defense Tobacco-Free Living policy – adopting a lifestyle that avoids using all tobacco product types and living free from second-hand smoke exposure. (Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen graphic illustration by Steven Basso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 10:58 Photo ID: 8126311 VIRIN: 230904-D-D0514-6492 Resolution: 1200x625 Size: 55.26 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Great American Smokeout: Your day to quit smoking, vaping, by Douglas Holl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.