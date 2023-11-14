Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits Council on Foreign Relations

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke wiht members and guests of the Council on Foreign Relations Nov. 14 at the Harold Pratt House in New York City. Hokanson, a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, oversees the National Guard's State Partnership Program, which includes formalized partnerships with more than half of the world's nations. The Council on Foreign Relations is an independent, nonpartisan membership organization focused on being a resource for its members, public and private leaders, and citizens in order to help them better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jon LaDue)

