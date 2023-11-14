Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits Council on Foreign Relations

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits Council on Foreign Relations

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jon LaDue 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke wiht members and guests of the Council on Foreign Relations Nov. 14 at the Harold Pratt House in New York City. Hokanson, a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, oversees the National Guard's State Partnership Program, which includes formalized partnerships with more than half of the world's nations. The Council on Foreign Relations is an independent, nonpartisan membership organization focused on being a resource for its members, public and private leaders, and citizens in order to help them better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jon LaDue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 06:10
    Photo ID: 8125934
    VIRIN: 231114-Z-QR831-1001
    Resolution: 3955x3164
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits Council on Foreign Relations, by Capt. Jon LaDue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    CNGB
    National Guard
    Council on Foregin Relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT