    "We're Glad You Stuck with the Winning Team"

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Christopher Hennen 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The U.S. Military Academy Army hosted a reenlistment ceremony on Veteran's Day at Michie Stadium, West Point, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2023.

    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    USCC

