    Adaptable Interface Innovation Challenge

    KING GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by David Ellis 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    The ASRC Federal team won the $250,000 grand prize from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s (NSWCDD) Adaptable Interface Innovation Challenge. Pictured from left to right, NSWCDD Technical Director Dale Sisson Jr., SES, Executive Director, Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems Van Hendrey, SES, ASRC’s John Frankel, Orest Ukrainsky and Yu Verissimo and Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 11:39
    TAGS

    Dahlgren
    NSWCDD
    Adaptable Interface Innovation Challenge

