The ASRC Federal team won the $250,000 grand prize from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s (NSWCDD) Adaptable Interface Innovation Challenge. Pictured from left to right, NSWCDD Technical Director Dale Sisson Jr., SES, Executive Director, Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems Van Hendrey, SES, ASRC’s John Frankel, Orest Ukrainsky and Yu Verissimo and Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus.

