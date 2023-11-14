New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Tonia D'Meza, acting noncommissioned officer in charge of the 133rd Composite Supply Company,
is a participant of Southern Vanguard 24 alongside U.S. Army Soldiers during airborne operations in various locations throughout Brazil. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with Brazilian army forces. (U.S. Army National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 08:27
|Photo ID:
|8124112
|VIRIN:
|231106-A-JN745-1208
|Resolution:
|6912x6876
|Size:
|14.79 MB
|Location:
|MACAPA, PA, BR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFC D'Meza Faces of Southern Vanguard 24, by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
