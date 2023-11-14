SFC D'Meza Faces of Southern Vanguard 24

New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Tonia D'Meza, acting noncommissioned officer in charge of the 133rd Composite Supply Company,

is a participant of Southern Vanguard 24 alongside U.S. Army Soldiers during airborne operations in various locations throughout Brazil. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with Brazilian army forces. (U.S. Army National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

