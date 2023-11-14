Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFC D'Meza Faces of Southern Vanguard 24

    SFC D'Meza Faces of Southern Vanguard 24

    MACAPA, PA, BRAZIL

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    U.S. Army South

    New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Tonia D'Meza, acting noncommissioned officer in charge of the 133rd Composite Supply Company,
    is a participant of Southern Vanguard 24 alongside U.S. Army Soldiers during airborne operations in various locations throughout Brazil. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with Brazilian army forces. (U.S. Army National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 08:27
    Photo ID: 8124112
    VIRIN: 231106-A-JN745-1208
    Resolution: 6912x6876
    Size: 14.79 MB
    Location: MACAPA, PA, BR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC D'Meza Faces of Southern Vanguard 24, by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMYSOUTH
    NYNG
    SELVA
    Newyorknationalguard
    ExSv24
    CORE23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT