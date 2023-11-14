Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTU Dental Facility Completes Rennovation Project

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Installation personnel assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit Diego Garcia cut a ribbon Nov. 15, 2023 for a renovation project held at the dental facility at the command. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 04:27
    Photo ID: 8123902
    VIRIN: 231115-N-KE644-1136
    Resolution: 6411x4279
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTU Dental Facility Completes Rennovation Project, by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

