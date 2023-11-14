NMRTU Dental Facility Completes Rennovation Project

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Installation personnel assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit Diego Garcia cut a ribbon Nov. 15, 2023 for a renovation project held at the dental facility at the command. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
