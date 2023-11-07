JSTARS Sunset tour

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, 15th Air Force Commanding Officer, receives a briefing on the Man-Portable Tactical Navigational Aid and Landing Zone Safety Officer equipment from Master Sgt. Jeffrey Leemon Jr. during a tour of the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2023. The 53rd CAOS is the only active-duty combat airfield operations squadron in the Air Force. The squadron provides combat airfield operations solutions to Combatant Commanders ranging from mobile equipment to air traffic control support.

Date Taken: 11.03.2023