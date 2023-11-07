U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, 15th Air Force Commanding Officer, receives a briefing on the Man-Portable Tactical Navigational Aid and Landing Zone Safety Officer equipment from Master Sgt. Jeffrey Leemon Jr. during a tour of the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2023. The 53rd CAOS is the only active-duty combat airfield operations squadron in the Air Force. The squadron provides combat airfield operations solutions to Combatant Commanders ranging from mobile equipment to air traffic control support.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 14:11
|Photo ID:
|8122696
|VIRIN:
|231103-F-DO607-3961
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|563.22 KB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JSTARS Sunset tour, by Rodney Speed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
