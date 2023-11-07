Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JSTARS Sunset tour

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Rodney Speed 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, 15th Air Force Commanding Officer, receives a briefing on the Man-Portable Tactical Navigational Aid and Landing Zone Safety Officer equipment from Master Sgt. Jeffrey Leemon Jr. during a tour of the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2023. The 53rd CAOS is the only active-duty combat airfield operations squadron in the Air Force. The squadron provides combat airfield operations solutions to Combatant Commanders ranging from mobile equipment to air traffic control support.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    5 CCG
    53rd CAOS

