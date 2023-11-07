Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech. Sgt. Frank Chappell

    Tech. Sgt. Frank Chappell

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Tech. Sgt. Frank Chappell poses for a photo at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Nov. 4, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:22
    Photo ID: 8122515
    VIRIN: 231104-Z-EY983-1001
    Resolution: 4653x6021
    Size: 14.87 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Frank Chappell, by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW
    chappell

