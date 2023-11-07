Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoDEA Principal Runs for Team USO in the New York City Marathon

    DoDEA Principal Runs for Team USO in the New York City Marathon

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    Dr. Aristian Torregano, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) West Point Middle School Principal, runs for Team USO in the New York City Marathon. The world's largest marathon drew over 51,000 runners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 08:06
    Photo ID: 8121907
    VIRIN: 231105-D-NW961-4250
    Resolution: 1801x2708
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Hometown: WEST POINT, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA Principal Runs for Team USO in the New York City Marathon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dr. Aristian Torregano: From "I Can't" to "I Can" - Running for Team USO in the New York City Marathon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoDEA
    New York Marathon
    DoDEA Americas
    World Class Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT