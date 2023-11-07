Hunter Gillikin, a financial management analyst at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) works with robotic process automation software inside the depot’s payroll office. Gillikin is part of the depot’s in-house process automation team. The team created bots specifically designed to automate tasks within FRCE’s Comptroller department leading to a significant reduction in labor hours. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 07:41
|Photo ID:
|8121887
|VIRIN:
|231106-N-DG753-1010
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|16.23 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE boosts efficiency with successful Robotic Process Automation project, by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE boosts efficiency with successful Robotic Process Automation project
