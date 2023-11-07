Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE boosts efficiency with successful Robotic Process Automation project

    FRCE boosts efficiency with successful Robotic Process Automation project

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Hunter Gillikin, a financial management analyst at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) works with robotic process automation software inside the depot’s payroll office. Gillikin is part of the depot’s in-house process automation team. The team created bots specifically designed to automate tasks within FRCE’s Comptroller department leading to a significant reduction in labor hours. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 07:41
    Photo ID: 8121887
    VIRIN: 231106-N-DG753-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 16.23 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE boosts efficiency with successful Robotic Process Automation project, by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCE boosts efficiency with successful Robotic Process Automation project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT