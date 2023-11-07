Marcus Shepard (right) U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire Chief, presents a certificate of appreciation to Kang, Bong-joo, the Pyeongtaek fire chief, Nov. 9, during the Korean Fire Fighter's DAy ceremony at the Pyeongtaek Fire Department. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8121268
|VIRIN:
|231109-A-A1109-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x1280
|Size:
|713.5 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys Fire Department Celebrate Korean Fire Fighter’s Day, by Stacey Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Humphreys Fire Department Celebrate Korean Fire Fighter’s Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT