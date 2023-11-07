Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCPH-A Health Hazard Assessment team doing critical work to improve warfighter brain health.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Douglas Holl 

    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

    Olivia Webster, a biomedical engineer and the blast overpressure subject matter expert at Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen, fits 1st Lt. Celiann Rivera with a Fighting Load Carrier Vest equipped with instrumentation to collect blast overpressure, impulse noise, and chemical substances exposure data at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 28, 2022. The Joint Service member Occupational Health Assessment Team uses these vests to collect exposure data on service members training on blast-producing weapon systems. (Photo courtesy Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 16:56
    FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    This work, DCPH-A Health Hazard Assessment team doing critical work to improve warfighter brain health., by Douglas Holl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCPH-A Health Hazard Assessment team doing critical work to improve warfighter brain health

    biomedical engineering
    blast overpressure
    Joint Service member Occupational Health Assessment Team
    defense centers for public health-aberdeen
    blast-producing weapon systems

