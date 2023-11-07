American Legion Post 208 prepares for Veterans Day dinner

Glen Johnson (left), finance officer of American Legion Post 208, and Dale Berg (right), commander of American Legion Post 208 pause for a photo at American Legion Post 208. Post 208 prepared their facility for the Veterans Day dinner at their facility in Arlington Heights, Ill., on November 10, 2023. Their American Legion holds a dinner every year for the veterans in the local area.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)

