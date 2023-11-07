Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Legion Post 208 prepares for Veterans Day dinner

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Spc. Shawn Fogleman 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Glen Johnson (left), finance officer of American Legion Post 208, and Dale Berg (right), commander of American Legion Post 208 pause for a photo at American Legion Post 208. Post 208 prepared their facility for the Veterans Day dinner at their facility in Arlington Heights, Ill., on November 10, 2023. Their American Legion holds a dinner every year for the veterans in the local area.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 17:36
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 
    Veterans Day
    VFW
    US Army Reserves
    318th TPASE

