USS Stethem Launches a FlexRotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

231109-N-CX511-6346 GULF OF OMAN (Nov. 9, 2023) A FlexRotor unmanned aerial vehicle hovers over the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) during UAV operations in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 9. USS Stethem is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Rory Cox)
|11.09.2023
|11.10.2023 06:36
|8117793
|231109-N-CX511-6346
|5472x3648
|788.89 KB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|7
|0
