Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Stethem Launches a FlexRotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

    USS Stethem Launches a FlexRotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231109-N-CX511-6346 GULF OF OMAN (Nov. 9, 2023) A FlexRotor unmanned aerial vehicle hovers over the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) during UAV operations in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 9. USS Stethem is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Rory Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 06:36
    Photo ID: 8117793
    VIRIN: 231109-N-CX511-6346
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 788.89 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stethem Launches a FlexRotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Middle East
    5th Fleet
    USS Stethem
    FlexRotor UAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT