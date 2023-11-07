Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine – and Radiologic Technologist – HM1 (FMF/SW) Gregory DeShields Jr.

    BREMERTON , WA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Providing vital – and dedicated - visual value…for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Gregory DeShields Jr., “Patients are our passion, safety is our priority” as the theme for National Radiologic Technologist Week being held November 11-15, 2023, echoes his sentiments on the critical need of his chosen career field. “We are the first line of defense for physicians, nurses, patients, and health care providers. The images that we produce can be the difference between identifying a correct pathology or a misdiagnosis. We must demonstrate patience, knowledge of our jobs and a high degree of attention-to-detail,” explained Deshields, from Woodbridge, Virginia, currently assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton Radiology Department (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
