    188th Intelligence Support Squadron Members Participate in Razorhack Cyber Challenge Competition

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Four members of the 188th Intelligence Support Squadron, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, competed against 27 teams in a two-day cybersecurity competition in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Nov. 3 to 5.
    The team, consisting of Tech. Sgt. Donald McKellip, Tech. Sgt. Brandon Wheeler, Staff Sgt. Tommy Patton, and Senior Airman Dalton Landrum, was carefully selected for their expertise, interest in the event, and the needs of the squadron.

    #serveglobalbelocal #arkansasairnationalguard #188thwing #airnationalguard #cyber

