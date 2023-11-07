Four members of the 188th Intelligence Support Squadron, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, competed against 27 teams in a two-day cybersecurity competition in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Nov. 3 to 5.

The team, consisting of Tech. Sgt. Donald McKellip, Tech. Sgt. Brandon Wheeler, Staff Sgt. Tommy Patton, and Senior Airman Dalton Landrum, was carefully selected for their expertise, interest in the event, and the needs of the squadron.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 10:13 Photo ID: 8115899 VIRIN: 231103-F-IN195-2907 Resolution: 636x1130 Size: 0 B Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 188th Intelligence Support Squadron Members Participate in Razorhack Cyber Challenge Competition, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.